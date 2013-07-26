Aleksandar Dragovic stands dejected on the pitch after losing to Chelsea in the Europa League semi-final first leg soccer match at St. Jakob Park stadium in Basel April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener/Files

KIEV Austria full back Aleksandar Dragovic has signed a five-year deal with Dynamo Kiev after moving from Swiss club Basel for an undisclosed fee.

"I went through pre-season preparations with Basel and took part in the first round of the Swiss league last week so I am in good shape," the defender told Dynamo's official website on Friday.

Dragovic helped Basel reach the semi-finals of the Europa League last season.

The Serbian-born player made his debut for Austria in a World Cup qualifier against the country of his birth in June 2009.

(Reporting by Igor Nitsak; editing by Tony Jimenez)