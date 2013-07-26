KIEV Austria full back Aleksandar Dragovic has signed a five-year deal with Dynamo Kiev after moving from Swiss club Basel for an undisclosed fee.
"I went through pre-season preparations with Basel and took part in the first round of the Swiss league last week so I am in good shape," the defender told Dynamo's official website on Friday.
Dragovic helped Basel reach the semi-finals of the Europa League last season.
The Serbian-born player made his debut for Austria in a World Cup qualifier against the country of his birth in June 2009.
