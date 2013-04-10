LONDON Dynamo Kiev must play their next UEFA competition home game behind closed doors due to the racist behaviour of their fans at a Champions League match in November, European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian club has appealed against the sanction, which relates to the racist conduct of their fans at a Group A game at home to Paris Saint Germain on November 21 which they lost 2-0 to exit the Champions League and drop into the Europa League.

UEFA has also put Kiev on probation for three years with the threat of the club having to play a second game behind closed doors because of the racist conduct of fans at the Europa League last 32 first-leg game against Girondins Bordeaux on February 14.

That match at the Olympic National Sports Complex was a 1-1 draw but Kiev lost the return leg 1-0.

(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Justin Palmer)