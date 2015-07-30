Paraguay's Derlis Gonzalez (L) is challenged by Argentina's Angel Di Maria during their Copa America 2015 semi-final soccer match at Estadio Municipal Alcaldesa Ester Roa Rebolledo in Concepcion, Chile, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Files

KIEV Paraguay international Derlis Gonzalez has signed a five-year contract with Dynamo Kiev completing his transfer from the Swiss side Basel, the Ukrainian club said on Thursday.

The 21-year-old winger started his professional career with Rubio Nu in 2009 and three years later signed for Benfica but was immediately loaned to his homeland sides Guarani and Olimpia for the next two seasons.

Gonzalez moved to FC Basel in May 2014 soon after making his debut in Paraguay senior team in Costa Rica and scored six goals in 35 matches for the Swiss side.

Gonzalez slotted two penalties, one in regular time and again in the shootout, to help Paraguay beat Brazil 4-3 after a 1-1 draw in the Copa America quarter-final last month.

