CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-SOCCER-Kante 'special' but not successor yet, says Makelele
ADDIS ABABA, June 3 Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante's displays this season have spurred comparisons with ex-Blues star Claude Makelele.
KIEV Nov 20 Ukraine want former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp to take charge of their national team after being turned down by Ukrainian striker Andriy Shevchenko.
Englishman Redknapp, 65, sacked by Spurs in June, emerged as favourite when Ukrainian Football Federation (FFU) chiefs met on Tuesday, a statement said on the federation's website here
"The praesidium took the decision to begin talks with Redknapp's representatives relating to him working in the post of chief coach of the national Ukraine team," the statement said.
Ukraine sit in fifth place in their 2014 World Cup qualifying group, with two points from three games.
Oleg Blokhin resigned as Ukraine coach in late September after accepting the job of head coach at Dynamo Kiev. (Writing By Richard Balmforth, editing by Justin Palmer)
ADDIS ABABA, June 3 Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante's displays this season have spurred comparisons with ex-Blues star Claude Makelele.
June 2 The first Champion's League final to be played under a closed roof will create an ear-splitting atmosphere when Real Madrid take on Juventus on Saturday, but will have no impact on the result, says Juve keeper Gianluigi Buffon.