KIEV, March 5 Dynamo Kiev will host Everton in Europa League round of 16 second leg with the partial closure of Olympiysky stadium in Kiev on March 19 after being punished by UEFA for crowd troubles.

The Ukrainian club was charged by UEFA over a pitch invasion by supporters who also set off fireworks during the last-32 second-leg game against French club Guingamp.

A group of supporters, with some of them in masks, broke out from the stands and clashed with the stewards forcing the referee to interrupt the game for 15 minutes and take the players into a safe place.

"The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has ordered the partial closure of FC Dynamo Kyiv Stadium in which they would play as the host club and, in particular, the sector 21 of their stadium," UEFA said in a statement.

The Ukrainian club was also fined 70,000 ($77,301) over the incident.

