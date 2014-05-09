Ex-Costa Rican soccer chief banned for life by FIFA
The former president of the Costa Rican Football Association, Eduardo Li, was banned from the game for life by FIFA's independent Ethics Committee on Friday, the organisation said.
KIEV Soccer matches across all Ukrainian leagues scheduled for this weekend, as well as the domestic cup final next Thursday, are to be played behind closed doors for security reasons, the Football Federation of Ukraine (FFU) has confirmed on its website.
Political unrest, provoked by pro-Russian separatists in southern and eastern parts of the country has also forced matches in the Donetsk, Lugansk, Kharkiv and Odessa regions to be relocated.
With only two rounds remaining in the Ukrainian Premier League, soccer officials have yet to decide if supporters will be allowed into stadiums for the final week of fixtures.
"Spectator safety is the main priority in all tournaments. The Football Federation is in direct contact with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, taking into account their recommendations for the staging of games," the FFU said in the statement.
(Editing by John O'Brien)
MUMBAI India opener Lokesh Rahul is set to miss the Champions Trophy in June after undergoing operation on his injured shoulder earlier this month, the 25-year-old has said.