KIEV Soccer matches across all Ukrainian leagues scheduled for this weekend, as well as the domestic cup final next Thursday, are to be played behind closed doors for security reasons, the Football Federation of Ukraine (FFU) has confirmed on its website.

Political unrest, provoked by pro-Russian separatists in southern and eastern parts of the country has also forced matches in the Donetsk, Lugansk, Kharkiv and Odessa regions to be relocated.

With only two rounds remaining in the Ukrainian Premier League, soccer officials have yet to decide if supporters will be allowed into stadiums for the final week of fixtures.

"Spectator safety is the main priority in all tournaments. The Football Federation is in direct contact with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, taking into account their recommendations for the staging of games," the FFU said in the statement.

