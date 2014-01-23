LONDON A drunken Manchester United fan called the police emergency line in a futile attempt to talk to former manager Alex Ferguson about the club's League Cup semi-final loss to Sunderland on Wednesday.

"The result is all wrong. They had extra time and it was a total and utter load of rubbish," the male caller complained after dialling 999 and asking to be put through to Ferguson.

The call was made to police in the northern English city a few minutes after United lost to Sunderland on penalties at Old Trafford.

"If you would like to speak to Sir Alex about recent football results we here at GMP Manchester North can only suggest you try ringing Manchester United FC directly," local police said in a statement on their Facebook page.

The loss to Sunderland was the latest blow to last season's champions United who are struggling to adapt to life under new manager David Moyes.

