Manchester United's manager Alex Ferguson applauds after their English Premier League soccer match against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Manchester, northern England December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

MANCHESTER, England There will be no panic buying in the January transfer window despite serious injuries to key players, Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson said on Friday.

The champions will be without captain Nemanja Vidic for the rest of the season because of a knee injury while striker Javier Hernandez, Anderson and Tom Cleverly are also sidelined.

Midfielder Darren Fletcher's indefinite absence because of illness will also stretch Ferguson's squad thin as they compete at the top of the table with Manchester City but the Scot is unlikely to rush to the post-Christmas sales.

"Not necessarily. I don't know why people keep going on about that," Ferguson told reporters when