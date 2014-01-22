MONTEVIDEO Jan 22 Uruguay's Diego Forlan, voted best player at the 2010 World Cup, signed for J-League side Cerezo Osaka until the end of the year on Wednesday, the striker said on Twitter.

The 34-year-old has been at Internacional of Brazil since mid-2012 on a three-year contract but had seen little action in recent months and sought a move for regular football leading up to the World Cup finals in Brazil.

"Signing with Cerezo Osaka until Dec. 2014," Forlan wrote in Spanish, English and Japanese on his twitter account, posting a photo of himself putting pen to paper on the deal.

Forlan, Uruguay's all-time second highest scorer with 36 goals, three behind Luis Suarez, hopes to help Uruguay at least repeat their fourth place at the 2010 tournament in South Africa. He generally starts on the bench these days with Suarez and Edinson Cavani as first-choice strikers.

Uruguay face Costa Rica, England and Italy in Group D at the June 12-July 13 finals.

