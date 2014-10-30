River Plate's Carlos Sanchez reacts after missing a shot during their Argentine First Division soccer match against Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci/Files

MONTEVIDEO River Plate winger Carlos Sanchez has earned his first Uruguay call-up in a squad that includes strikers Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani for friendlies against Costa Rica and Chile next month.

The 29-year-old has been rewarded for his fine form for the Argentine champions and league leaders with his inclusion in the squad named on Wednesday by coach Oscar Tabarez.

Cavani is back in after being rested when Uruguay played two friendlies in the Middle East this month which marked Suarez's return.

Suarez is serving a FIFA ban from competitive internationals for biting Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup in Brazil in June, though his four-month suspension from all football except friendlies ended on Saturday with his Barcelona debut in the 3-1 defeat at Real Madrid.

Uruguay host Costa Rica at the Centenario on Nov. 13 in their first meeting since the Central Americans' shock 3-1 victory in their opening World Cup group match. The Uruguayans play Chile away in Santiago on Nov. 18.

