MONTEVIDEO A man was stabbed in the stomach on the terraces at the big Uruguayan derby between Nacional and Penarol on Sunday, local media reported.

The man was taken to hopital with a stab wound in his chest but was in a stable condition, Montevideo police spokesman Pablo Ghan told the daily El Pais's website (www.elpais.com.uy).

Ghan said no-one had been arrested in connection with the stabbing but police made 50 arrests due to crowd trouble before the match at the Centenario stadium.

Passions always run high at the derby between Uruguay's two most popular and successful clubs.

Last year's champions Nacional, who came from behind to beat Penarol 3-2, are six points behind leaders Defensor Sporting in the Clausura standings with two matches to go.

Nacional, who won the Apertura title in the first half of the season, will meet the Clausura winners for the 2011/12 title.

