Uruguay's national soccer team player Edinson Cavani (L) looks at teammate Luis Suarez during their team's final practice one day before the match against England, in Sao Paulo June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/Files

MONTEVIDEO Suspended strikers Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani were missing from the 23-man Uruguay squad announced by the Uruguayan FA to prepare for 2018 World Cup qualifiers in October.

Both are eligible for friendlies against Panama and Costa Rica next month but coach Oscar Tabarez has picked players available for the South American qualifiers starting on Oct. 5.

Suarez, who has served five matches of a nine-match FIFA ban for biting Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup, can only return for Uruguay’s fifth qualifier away to Brazil next March.

Cavani, controversially banned for two matches for hitting out at Chile’s Gonzalo Jara after the defender poked him in the backside during a Copa America match in June, will be available for their third qualifier away to Ecuador on Nov. 9.

Uruguay open their 18-match qualifying campaign in the 10-team South American group away to Bolivia on Oct. 5 in La Paz and host Colombia in Montevideo on Oct. 13.

The tour dates are Sept. 4 in Panama City and Sept. 8 in San Jose.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Martin Silva (Vasco da Gama)

Defenders: Maxi Pereira (Porto), Martin Caceres (Juventus), Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin (both Atletico Madrid), Sebastian Coates (Sunderland), Jorge Fucile (Nacional)

Midfielders: Alvaro Pereira (Estudiantes), Mathias Corujo (Universidad de Chile), Naithan Nandez (Penarol), Camilo Mayada, Carlos Sanchez (both River Plate), Alvaro Gonzalez (Atlas), Egidio Arevalo Rios (UANL Tigres), Brian Lozano (Defensor Sporting), Nicolas Lodeiro (Boca Juniors), Cristian Rodriguez (Independiente)

Forwards: Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Cruzeiro), Diego Rolan (Girondins Bordeaux), Jonathan Rodriguez (Deportivo La Coruna), Cristhian Stuani (Middlesbrough), Abel Hernandez (Hull City)

(Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)