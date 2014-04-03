MONTEVIDEO Uruguay's Football Association (AUF) has been suspended by South American soccer body CONMEBOL, a move the AUF said did not affect the national team's participation at the World Cup.

"(CONMEBOL) has decided to provisionally suspend the AUF from its rights as a member association, a decision not detrimental (to Uruguay) in the sporting arena," The AUF said in a statement on its website (www.auf.org.uy).

The AUF cannot take part in or vote at a CONMEBOL congress, have a seat on its or FIFA's executive committee or put candidates forward for election to representative positions.

CONMEBOL did not give the reasons for the suspension, which the AUF can appeal against within 72 hours of having received notification on Wednesday night of the body's decision.

The decision has hit Uruguay amid a football leadership crisis that led to Monday's resignation of AUF president Sebastian Bauza and a majority of his board.

The Uruguayan government's move last weekend, since withdrawn, to deny the big two clubs Nacional and Penarol match policing due to violence by their hardcore fans led to media reports that such interference in football affairs might get Uruguay expelled from the World Cup finals in Brazil.

Uruguay, semi-finalists at the 2010 finals in South Africa, face Costa Rica, England and Italy in Group D at the tournament in Brazil that kicks off on June 12.

(Additional reporting by Malena Castaldi; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; editing by Clare Lovell)