Pakistan call off tour of Bangladesh
Pakistan has called off their scheduled cricket tour of Bangladesh this year, the country's board chairman Shaharyar Khan has said.
MONTEVIDEO Uruguay World Cup coach Oscar Tabarez needs another back operation, the national football association (AUF) said on Tuesday.
According to media reports, under-20 coach Fabian Coito will step in as caretaker boss for two friendlies in Asia next month, against Japan in Sapporo on Sept. 5 and South Korea in Seoul four days later.
Tabarez, who also underwent surgery on his lower back in December, has a chronic arthritic condition in his upper spine.
"Tomorrow Oscar Washington Tabarez will undergo...surgery on his cervical spine. The necessity and timing were decided months ago," the AUF said in a statement.
The 67-year-old, the most long-standing coach at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, often used a walking stick during the tournament as his team, semi-finalists in South Africa in 2010, reached the last 16.
Tabarez has been in talks over a new contract that will keep him in charge until the 2018 World Cup in Russia, reported the Montevideo daily El Pais.
He has been Uruguay coach since 2006 and had a previous spell at the helm from 1988-90.
The plan to create a new city-based Twenty20 tournament for English cricket in 2020 has been approved after 38 of the 41 members of the England and Wales Cricket Board voted in favour of the competition.