Soccer-Mahrez says wants to leave Leicester - reports
May 30 Leicester City's Algeria forward Riyad Mahrez has announced he wants to leave the 2016 Premier League champions, according to a statement reported by British media on Tuesday.
July 1 United States national team defender Carlos Bocanegra has signed with Major League Soccer's Chivas USA, the team said on Monday.
Bocanegra, 34, who has made 110 appearances for the U.S., returns to his home state of California after playing in England, France, Scotland and Spain.
"This is great news for Chivas USA, as Carlos Bocanegra is a very experienced player with a great image and with a strong desire to be in California after his time in European soccer", said Chivas USA sporting president Dennis te Kloese in a statement on the team's website.
Bocanegra, who began his career with MLS's Chicago Fire, played in Spain's second division for Racing Santander last season having moved from Scotland's Glasgow Rangers on loan.
The centre-half, who can also play at left-back, was part of the U.S. team at the last two World Cups but lost his place in Juergen Klinsmann's squad during the current qualification cycle due to his lack of games in Spain.
Chivas are currently in last place in MLS's Western Conference with three wins from 16 games. (Reporting By Simon Evans,editing by Steve Keating)
May 30 Leicester City's Algeria forward Riyad Mahrez has announced he wants to leave the 2016 Premier League champions, according to a statement reported by British media on Tuesday.
May 30 Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.