July 1 United States national team defender Carlos Bocanegra has signed with Major League Soccer's Chivas USA, the team said on Monday.

Bocanegra, 34, who has made 110 appearances for the U.S., returns to his home state of California after playing in England, France, Scotland and Spain.

"This is great news for Chivas USA, as Carlos Bocanegra is a very experienced player with a great image and with a strong desire to be in California after his time in European soccer", said Chivas USA sporting president Dennis te Kloese in a statement on the team's website.

Bocanegra, who began his career with MLS's Chicago Fire, played in Spain's second division for Racing Santander last season having moved from Scotland's Glasgow Rangers on loan.

The centre-half, who can also play at left-back, was part of the U.S. team at the last two World Cups but lost his place in Juergen Klinsmann's squad during the current qualification cycle due to his lack of games in Spain.

Chivas are currently in last place in MLS's Western Conference with three wins from 16 games. (Reporting By Simon Evans,editing by Steve Keating)