Landon Donovan of the U.S. makes a pass during the first half of their international friendly soccer match against Canada in Toronto June 3, 2012. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese/Files

Landon Donovan - the all-time top goalscorer for the United States - says he is unsure whether he will feature in the 2014 World Cup finals for his country, rating his chances at 50/50.

Donovan, 30, has suffered from a number of injuries in the past year and has played in two of the U.S's six World Cup qualifiers so far. He has also been open about struggling for motivation.

In an interview with ESPN's soccer website ESPNFC.com, the L.A. Galaxy forward was asked whether he expected to be playing in Brazil at the next World Cup finals.

"I don't have the answer to that. There are a lot of moving pieces: Will I be playing, period? Will I be part of the team? Will I be good enough to be wanted?" he said.

"If I had to guess I would say it is 50-50. I will have more clarity after I take a break," he said.

The Major League Soccer season ends on December 1 and there is a break of around three months before action resumes.

Donovan, who was scored 49 goals in a 144 games for the national team, was surprisingly relaxed about the possibility of missing out on what would be his fourth World Cup finals.

"Obviously I would enjoy playing in another World Cup but it won't kill me if I don't," he said.

"I never dreamed I would play in one World Cup, never mind three, or score five goals in the tournament, become a leader in the national team, win MLS Cups and play in the Olympics.

"We tend to get greedy and always want more but the truth is to play even once for your national team is an amazing achievement," he added.

Donovan has a year left on his contract with Galaxy but told ESPN he would consider his future during the off-season.

"Right now, I need time to think and that is impossible to achieve while I am playing," he said. "I need to determine if I want to play, and if the answer is yes, I need to work out where and for how long." (Reporting By Simon Evans, editing by Mark Meadows)