Feb 20 New York's Yankee Stadium and Chicago's Soldier Field are among the 13 North American venues that will host eight of Europe's leading soccer clubs in the International Champions Cup tournament in July and August.

Baseball will give way to soccer at Yankee Stadium on July 30 as English Premier League contenders Manchester City and Liverpool clash in the Big Apple, three days after The Reds face Greek side Olympiakos Piraeus at Soldier Field.

Spanish giants Real Madrid, whose star-studded lineup include Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, will kick off the defence of the title they won in 2013 against Italian side Inter Milan in Phoenix on July 26.

On the same night, English champions Manchester United will open their campaign against Italy's AS Roma in Denver.

Group A comprises Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Manchester United and AS Roma, while Group B consists of Manchester City, Liverpool, Olympiakos and AC Milan.

The winner of each group will meet in the final at Sun Life Stadium in Miami on Aug. 4.

The tournament will be squeezed between the end of the World Cup and the start of the respective European leagues. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by John O'Brien)