May 20 United States head coach Jurgen Klinsmann
has added 11 players, including Landon Donovan, to his training
squad preapring for the World Cup qualifying campaign in June.
The 30-year-old Donovan, the most recognisable face in
American soccer, has battled minor injuries over the past
half-year and has not played for the national team since
September last year.
But he was called up along with 10 other players to the
initial squad of 16 for the training camp in Orlando, Florida.
The squad will be trimmed to 23 players before the friendly
against Scotland on May 26, the start of a busy five-game
schedule for the U.S. that inclues World Cup qualifiers.
"We are excited now to get towards full numbers with
(players) who are coming in with great form," Klinsmann said in
a press release.
"We will continue with our rhythm of two trainings a day and
see where the players are really at before we make our final
decisions on the 23-man roster for the upcoming games."
