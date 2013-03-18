March 18 United States head coach Juergen Klinsmann's plans for World Cup qualifiers against Costa Rica and Mexico have been ravaged by injuries, leaving the German to call in several inexperienced players for the crucial games.

The U.S., who lost to Honduras in their opening game, face Costa Rica in Denver on Friday and Mexico at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on March 26 as they battle for a place in next year's World Cup finals in Brazil.

Among the eight players missing through injury are first-choice goalkeeper Tim Howard (back), full-backs Steve Cherundolo (knee) and Fabian Johnson (hip) and midfielder Danny Williams (illness).

Klinsmann is also without Landon Donovan, the country's all-time top scorer, who has yet to return from an announced break from the game and has not selected experienced defender Carlos Bocanegra who is not featuring for his Spanish second division club Racing Santander.

Several among those called up as replacements come from North America's Major League Soccer with Real Salt Lake's Tony Beltran and San Jose Earthquakes' Justin Morrow both named as full-back options despite making just one friendly appearance for the Stars and Stripes.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Brad Guzan is expected to start in place of Everton keeper Howard.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Aston Villa), Sean Johnson (Chicago Fire), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)

Defenders: Tony Beltran (Real Salt Lake), Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City), Omar Gonzalez (LA Galaxy), Clarence Goodson (Brondby), Justin Morrow (San Jose Earthquakes)

Midfielders: DaMarcus Beasley (Puebla), Kyle Beckerman (Real Salt Lake), Michael Bradley (AS Roma), Joe Corona (Tijuana), Maurice Edu (Bursaspor), Jermaine Jones (Schalke 04), Sacha Kljestan (Anderlecht), Brek Shea (Stoke City), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City).

Forwards: Jozy Altidore (AZ Alkmaar), Terrence Boyd (Rapid Vienna), Clint Dempsey (Tottenham Hotspur), Herculez Gomez (Santos Laguna), Eddie Johnson (Seattle Sounders) (Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by Frank Pingue)