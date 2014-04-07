Soccer-Swansea believe they can avoid drop, says midfielder Ki
April 17 Swansea City believe they can get positive results in their five remaining matches and avoid relegation from the Premier League, midfielder Ki Sung-yueng has said.
April 6 The coach of the United States women's soccer team, Scot Tom Sermanni, was relieved of his duties after a 2-0 victory over China on Sunday, US Soccer has announced.
The 59-year-old former coach of Australia's Matildas lasted just 15 months in the job after taking over in January 2013, leading the team to an 18-2-4 record during his tenure.
"We want to thank Tom for his service over the past year and half, but we felt that we needed to go in a different direction at this time," U.S. Soccer President Sunil Gulati said in a statement.
U.S. Soccer Director of Development Jill Ellis will serve as interim head coach as the team searches for a replacement. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles, editing by Nick Mulvenney)
April 17 Everton must focus on their own performances and ignore what the clubs around them are doing as they bid to finish among the Premier League's top six, defender Ashley Williams has said.