FIFA Women's World Player of the Year 2012 Abby Wambach of the U.S. delivers a speech after after receiving her trophy during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2012 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

United States striker Abby Wambach became the all-time top scorer in women's international soccer when she scored four first-half goals in a friendly against South Korea on Thursday to take her tally to 160.

The record was previously held by American Mia Hamm, who scored 158 goals in 275 games before retiring in 2004.

Wambach, playing in her 207th international, started the game at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey on 156 goals but she broke the record with a hat-trick inside 31 minutes.

The 33-year-old added fourth goal on the stroke of halftime. (Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by Frank Pingue)