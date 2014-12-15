SHOWCASE - Semi-final offers Tottenham chance to heal old wounds
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur fans could be excused for putting their faith in the old mantra "what goes around comes around" as Saturday's seismic FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea looms.
MIAMI United States defender DaMarcus Beasley, capped 121 times and the only American to play in four World Cups, announced his retirement from the national team on Monday.
The 32-year-old, who played in Europe for PSV Eindhoven, Rangers and Manchester City, published a statement on his instagram social media account.
"Representing my country has been the greatest thing I've done in my career. Everytime I've pulled on our colors I tried to represent myself, my family and my country with the utmost respect," said Beasley.
Beasley, who began his career as a midfielder but was converted into a full-back for the national team, currently plays for Houston Dynamo in Major League Soccer.
Greg Garza, who plays for Tijuana in Mexico, has taken over the left-back slot for Juergen Klinsmann's team following the World Cup in Brazil.
(Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur fans could be excused for putting their faith in the old mantra "what goes around comes around" as Saturday's seismic FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea looms.
BARCELONA Barcelona's hopes of staging another sensational Champions League comeback fell flat against a hardened Juventus side who held the Catalans to a 0-0 draw at the Nou Camp on Wednesday to reach the semi-finals 3-0 on aggregate.