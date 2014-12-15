MIAMI Dec 15 United States defender DaMarcus Beasley, capped 121 times and the only American to play in four World Cups, announced his retirement from the national team on Monday.

The 32-year-old, who played in Europe for PSV Eindhoven, Rangers and Manchester City, published a statement on his instagram social media account.

"Representing my country has been the greatest thing I've done in my career. Everytime I've pulled on our colors I tried to represent myself, my family and my country with the utmost respect," said Beasley.

Beasley, who began his career as a midfielder but was converted into a full-back for the national team, currently plays for Houston Dynamo in Major League Soccer.

Greg Garza, who plays for Tijuana in Mexico, has taken over the left-back slot for Juergen Klinsmann's team following the World Cup in Brazil. (Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Justin Palmer)