May 14, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore (17) plays a header in front of Vancouver Whitecaps defender Pa-Modou Kah at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

United States striker Jozy Altidore is likely to miss the centenary Copa America in June after being ruled out of action for 6-8 weeks with a hamstring injury, his club side Toronto said on Monday.

The 26-year-old suffered the injury while taking a penalty kick during a Major League Soccer game on Saturday.

Altidore, who had been included in the U.S. preliminary 40-man squad for the June 3-26 tournament, has a history of hamstring problems. In 2014 he suffered a hamstring pull in the first match of the World Cup and missed the rest of the tournament.

U.S. national team coach Jurgen Klinsmann must name his 23-man Copa America roster by Friday.

The Copa America, which will be held across 10 U.S. cities, will feature six teams from CONCACAF and all 10 teams from CONMEBOL.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Peter Rutherford)