NEW YORK United States will begin the New Year with two friendlies in Carson, California against Euro 2016 finalists Iceland and neighbours Canada.

Following the team's annual training camp, the Americans are to play Iceland on Jan. 31 and Canada on Feb. 5, the U.S. Soccer Federation said on Tuesday.

Iceland qualified for the finals of a major tournament for the first time in September when they secured a spot at Euro 2016 in France.

It will be the first clash between the U.S. and Iceland in more than 20 years, the teams having split their history of meetings with a 2-2-2 record dating back to 1955.

The U.S. are unbeaten against Canada for 35 years, a run that includes eight wins and 13 clean sheets.

The friendlies will help the Americans prepare for two World Cup qualifiers against Guatemala in March.

