A mix of young and veteran players was called up by U.S. men's national team coach Juergen Klinsmann on Friday for the 28-man squad's first training camp of 2015 to prepare for the 2016 Olympics and this year's Gold Cup.

The roster includes seven veterans of last year's Brazil World Cup, including team captain Clint Dempsey, Jermaine Jones Vand Michael Bradley.

At the other end of the spectrum, it features 14 players looking to earn their first cap with the senior team.

The roster has 12 Olympic-age players who would be eligible to represent the United States at the Summer Olympics under-23 competition in Rio de Janeiro. The U.S. side failed to qualify for the 2012 London Games.

"The prize in 2015 for the senior National Team is the (CONCACAF) Gold Cup, and this camp will give a lot of our players a chance to kick start their preparations for an important year," Klinsmann said in a statement.

"We also get an opportunity to introduce the next wave of young players into the program, and in particular work with many of our Olympic-age guys as they build toward qualifying for the 2016 Olympics in Rio."

Youngsters include Liverpool youth player Marc Pelosi, a former U.S. under-17 captain, 1860 Munich forward Bobby Wood and goalkeeper Alex Bono, who announced this week he was leaving Syracuse University early to enter the MLS draft.

“Because we want to build now the Olympic team cycle, we’ve brought in a lot of younger guys purposely. But these younger players, they still need the leadership of the experienced ones,” Klinsmann said.

“We want them to be sponges, we want them to ask questions, we want them to step it up, and we want them to develop personalities and kind of step out of their comfort zone and deal with problems on the field during training sessions."

The camp begins on Jan. 12 in Carson, California, and includes a friendly against Chile on Jan. 28 in Santiago before a return home with the camp ending on Feb. 8 with a home friendly against Panama.

(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Gene Cherry)