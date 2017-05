NEW YORK Nov 14 Former England and Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard will leave New York City next month.

"The 38-year-old will depart when his contract expires at the end of 2016," the Major League Soccer club said on their website (www.nycfc.com) on Monday.

Lampard, signed by New York in 2014, scored 15 goals in 31 appearances for the team.

"As my time at NYCFC comes to an end I would like to thank so many people for the kindness and support they have shown me over the last two years," he said.

