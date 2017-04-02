(Fixes typo in last para)

April 1 German World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger scored on his debut for the Chicago Fire as his new team drew 2-2 at home against Montreal Impact on Saturday.

Schweinsteiger, the latest big-name veteran to join Major League Soccer (MLS), made an immediate impact by powerfully heading home a cross from five yards in the 17th minute.

The 32-year-old midfielder was signed last week from English Premier League club Manchester United, where he had fallen out of favour with manager Jose Mourinho.

The practice of MLS teams signing stars nearing the end of their careers has caused heated debate, with some clubs now preferring to focus on younger players with more upside.

But the Fire, who finished at the bottom of MLS last season, decided Schweinsteiger would be a good fit.

Schweinsteiger was a member of the winning German team that beat Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil.

He has quickly immersed himself in his new city's sports culture. On Thursday night he attended a Chicago Bulls NBA game with his wife Ana Ivanovic, a former world number one tennis player.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Gene Cherry)