SEOUL Uzbekistan's soccer federation has apologised after two of its players were sent off against South Korea for violent conduct during a tournament in Thailand on Monday.

Jaloliddin Masharipov received a red card in the first half after launching a flying, studs-up kick into the chest of South Korea's Kang Sang-woo.

Late in the second half, Tohir Shamsitdinov was also sent off after letting fly with a series of punches and slaps to the head of Shim Sang-min.

"Uzbekistan Football Federation would like to express sincere apologies for the incidents occurred during the match and declares that Tohir Shamsitdinov and Jaloliddin Masharipov ... will undergo strict disciplinary sanctions both by Uzbekistan Football Federation and relevant football clubs," the federation said in a statement.

"We do hope on Korea and Thailand Football Associations’ valuable understanding and look forward to maintain estimable friendly relations between our football associations."

The four-team tournament, hosted by Thailand, is being played from Feb. 1-7 and also involves the Uzbek and South Korean Olympic teams as well as the Honduras under 20 side.

South Korea's FA said in a statement on Tuesday that the Uzbek coaching staff and Shamsitdinov had come to their team hotel to personally apologise.

It also said the Uzbek federation had sent Shamsitdinov home.

The incident could dampen the prospects of a friendly match between the two national teams, which the Uzbeks have said has been arranged for March 27 in Seoul.

However, Yonhap News agency quoted a KFA official as saying: "We haven't yet signed any agreement. We don't think it's time to make an announcement yet."

At the recently-concluded Asian Cup in Australia, South Korea eliminated Uzbekistan 2-0 in the quarter-finals.

