Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal acknowledges the crowd after the game

Louis van Gaal has said he believes Ryan Giggs will succeed him as Manchester United manager.

Van Gaal, 63, is nearing the end of his first season in charge at Old Trafford and is contracted to the club until 2017.

"I expect that he will be the next manager after I am gone," he told the club's MUTV channel about the future of Giggs, the Dutchman's assistant since he took over last May.

"Now I have the responsibility. He has tasks that he has to perform like the players. What he has to do, for me, he does it very well," added Van Gaal.

Giggs, who made a record 963 appearances for United, took charge of the team for four matches last season after David Moyes was sacked.

The Welshman won two games, drew one and lost one while at the helm.

