LONDON Aug 15 Arsenal have agreed terms to sell their captain Robin van Persie to Manchester United, the London-based Premier League club said on their website (www.arsenal.com) on Wednesday.

Arsenal said the Dutch striker, voted the Premier League's player of the year last season, would travel to Manchester on Thursday to agree personal terms and complete a medical ahead of the proposed move to Old Trafford.

No financial details were immediately available. (Reporting By Robert Woodward, editing by Ed Osmond)