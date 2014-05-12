Liberty completes F1 takeover, Ecclestone replaced
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone's 40-year reign as Formula One's commercial supremo ended on Monday with the sport's new owners Liberty Media replacing the 86-year-old Briton with American Chase Carey.
LONDON Owner Randy Lerner is seeking a buyer for English Premier League soccer club Aston Villa, the American said in a statement on Monday.
"Now is the time for me to look for new ownership and thus new leadership," said Lerner, who bought the club in 2006, adding that Bank of America Merrill Lynch had been hired to advise on the sale.
Villa, based in the city of Birmingham. finished 15th in the 20-team Premier League after the final round of matches on Sunday.
(Writing by Keith Weir, 44 20 7542 8022)
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone's 40-year reign as Formula One's commercial supremo ended on Monday with the sport's new owners Liberty Media replacing the 86-year-old Briton with American Chase Carey.
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone used to joke that retirement would come on the day of his funeral but in the end it was an American businessman in a suit who quietly ushered Formula One's 86-year-old ringmaster towards the exit.
Former world number one players Kim Clijsters and Andy Roddick headlined the International Tennis Hall of Fame's list of 2017 inductees announced on Monday.