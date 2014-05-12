Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
LONDON May 12 Owner Randy Lerner is seeking a buyer for English Premier League soccer club Aston Villa, the American said in a statement on Monday.
"Now is the time for me to look for new ownership and thus new leadership," said Lerner, who bought the club in 2006, adding that Bank of America Merrill Lynch had been hired to advise on the sale.
Villa, based in the city of Birmingham. finished 15th in the 20-team Premier League after the final round of matches on Sunday.
(Writing by Keith Weir, 44 20 7542 8022)
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.