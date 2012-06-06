LONDON, June 6 Welsh soccer club Cardiff City have sacrificed their traditional blue kit for red in return for additional investment from their Malaysian owners despite opposition from fans.

The club, who play in the second tier of English soccer, will also have a new red badge featuring a dragon. Red is considered a lucky colour in Asia and the dragon is a symbol of good fortune.

The Welsh national flag features a dragon and the national soccer and rugby union teams traditionally play in red.

Nicknamed the Bluebirds, Cardiff said the rebranding would help to maximise commercial revenues in international markets.

"The changes to the home kit and badge introduced as a consequence of the investment package are designed to help the club to develop its brand and to allow it to expand its appeal to as wide an audience as possible," said Chief Executive Alan Whiteley.

Chairman Dato Chan Tien Ghee and fellow investor Tan Sri Vincent Tan have promised funds to help manager Malky Mackay push for a place in the Premier League.

Cardiff reached the final of the League Cup last season but lost to Liverpool and missed out on promotion to the Premier League when West Ham beat them in a play-off semi-final.

Wales does have a representative in the Premier League - Cardiff's arch-rivals Swansea City. (Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Clare Fallon)