(Corrects typo in headline)

LONDON Feb 28 Cardiff City's name could be changed to Cardiff Dragons as part of further "rebranding" of the Welsh club if they win promotion to the Premier League, their billionaire Malaysian owner Vincent Tan has said.

Tan insisted on ending more than a century of tradition last year when he bought the club and ordered they change their blue shirts to red and has now hinted that the club's name, adopted in 1908, could change as well.

"We will think about it when we know the final result of this season," he told the BBC about the name Cardiff Dragons.

"Then we will think what's the best way to brand it."

Cardiff have not played in the top tier of English soccer since 1962, but they look poised for promotion this season.

They lead the Championship (second division) by eight points from second placed Watford and third-placed Hull City with a game in hand. There are 13 league matches remaining.

Tan also changed the club's traditional bluebird emblem last year for that of a dragon and told BBC Wales he was prepared to make more changes although any name change would have to be approved by the Premier League.

"A few were upset (by the colour change) but like in any business if we get 80 percent or 75 percent of the customers happy, with 20-25 percent not happy, that's fine," he said.

"If they don't want to come to support our business, that's fine. We need the majority."

He added: "I believe the change is for the better. And if you put in a lot of money, surely you have the right to make a call on some things you believe will make it better.

"If you don't have a say, why the hell do you want to put in so much money?"

Cardiff have undergone a revival in recent seasons after years in the doldrums and were runners up in the FA Cup final in 2008 and the League Cup final last season.

Their arch-rivals Swansea City won promotion to the Premier League in 2011 and won the first major honour in their history when they lifted the League Cup final on Sunday. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)