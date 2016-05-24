Thiem ends Nadal's unbeaten run on clay
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
Wales manager Chris Coleman hopes Joe Ledley will be fit for next month's European Championship after the Crystal Palace midfielder fractured his leg against Stoke City earlier this month.
Ledley, who has made 62 appearances for Wales, has not played since May 7 and missed the FA Cup final against Manchester United on Saturday. Coleman, however, has called the 29-year-old up for Wales' pre-tournament training camp in Portugal.
"At the minute he is good, is fine and feels okay," Coleman said as Wales prepare for their first major tournament since the 1958 World Cup.
"I spoke with him the day of the Cup final, had a good chat with him and he feels okay, so that's good news. It will be the biggest decision I am going to have to make."
Wales face England, Russia and Slovakia in Group B of the 24-team tournament in France, which starts on June 10.
(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
LONDON Harry Kane's four-goal salvo on Thursday catapulted him to the top of the Premier League scorers charts, but hot on his heels are two players with contrasting styles who go head-to-head when Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the season on Sunday.