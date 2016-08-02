Hull City have had an approach to speak to Chris Coleman about their vacant manager's job rejected by the Football Association of Wales (FAW).

Coleman, who guided Wales to the last four of the 2016 European Championship in their first major tournament since 1958, has been heavily linked by British media with Hull since manager Steve Bruce left the Premier League club last month.

"The FAW can confirm that it has received an official approach from Hull City FC for the services of manager Chris Coleman," it said in a statement on its website (www.faw.cymru).

"Following discussions amongst leading figures within the association the approach has been rejected. Everybody at the FAW are fully focused on the forthcoming World Cup qualifying campaign."

Coleman, 46, had previously been in charge of English clubs Fulham and Coventry City, Spain's Real Sociedad and Greek side Larissa before taking over as Wales manager in 2012.

He signed a two-year contract with Wales in May and will oversee their World Cup qualifying campaign, which begins with a game in Cardiff against Moldova on Sept. 5.

