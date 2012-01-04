LONDON Jan 4 Wales will host Costa Rica
next month in a memorial match for late national manager Gary
Speed, who was found dead at his home on Nov. 27 in an apparent
suicide.
Speed, 42, made his international debut for Wales against
Costa Rica in May 1990 and won 85 caps in all. He became Wales
manager in December 2010.
"This will be an opportunity to celebrate the life and
achievements of a great servant to Welsh football both as a
player and as a manager," the Football Association of Wales said
in a statement.
The match will take place on Feb. 29 at Cardiff City's
stadium.
