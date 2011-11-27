Soccer-Wolves sign Portuguese defender Miranda
June 14 Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed defender Roderick Miranda from Portuguese club Rio Ave on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the Championship side have announced.
LONDON Nov 27 Wales soccer manager Gary Speed was found dead on Sunday, at the age of 42, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said in a statement.
Cheshire police in north-west England, where Speed lived, said in a statement that a 42-year-old man had been found hanged at his home and that there were no suspicious circumstances.
(Editing by Clare Fallon. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more sports stories
June 14 Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed defender Roderick Miranda from Portuguese club Rio Ave on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the Championship side have announced.
June 14 Championship side Birmingham City have signed goalkeeper David Stockdale from promoted Brighton Hove and Albion on a three-year-deal, making him new manager Harry Redknapp's first signing.