Soccer-Portuguese midfielder Silva joins Manchester City
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
March 24 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the World Cup Qualifying European 1st Round matches on Friday 1st Round - Group D Friday, March 24 (GMT) Georgia v Serbia (1700) Austria v Moldova (1945) Ireland v Wales (1945) 1st Round - Group G Friday, March 24 (GMT) Italy v Albania (1945) Liechtenstein v Macedonia (1945) Spain v Israel (1945) 1st Round - Group I Friday, March 24 (GMT) Turkey v Finland (1700) Croatia v Ukraine (1945) Kosovo v Iceland (1945) 1st Round - Group A Saturday, March 25 (GMT) Sweden v Belarus (1700) Bulgaria v Netherlands (1945) Luxembourg v France (1945) 1st Round - Group B Saturday, March 25 (GMT) Andorra v Faroe Islands (1700) Switzerland v Latvia (1700) Portugal v Hungary (1945) 1st Round - Group H Saturday, March 25 (GMT) Bosnia v Gibraltar (1700) Cyprus v Estonia (1700) Belgium v Greece (1945) 1st Round - Group C Sunday, March 26 (GMT) Azerbaijan v Germany (1600) San Marino v Czech Republic (1600) Northern Ireland v Norway (1845) 1st Round - Group E Sunday, March 26 (GMT) Armenia v Kazakhstan (1600) Montenegro v Poland (1845) Romania v Denmark (1845) 1st Round - Group F Sunday, March 26 (GMT) England v Lithuania (1600) Malta v Slovakia (1845) Scotland v Slovenia (1845)
HONG KONG, May 26 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was unconcerned over speculation Eric Dier and Kyle Walker are due to move away from the London club in the upcoming summer transfer window.