Soccer-Egypt forward Salah joins Liverpool
LONDON, June 22 Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah has completed his move to Liverpool from AS Roma, the Premier league club said on Thursday.
June 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the World Cup Qualifying European Group D matches on Sunday Sunday, June 11 Moldova 2 Georgia 2 Ireland 1 Austria 1 Serbia 1 Wales 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Serbia 6 3 3 0 13 7 12 ------------------------- 2 Ireland 6 3 3 0 8 4 12 3 Wales 6 1 5 0 9 5 8 4 Austria 6 2 2 2 9 8 8 5 Georgia 6 0 3 3 6 10 3 6 Moldova 6 0 2 4 4 15 2 1: Final tournament
LONDON, June 22 (Reuters/IFR) - U.S. banks that have carved out a lucrative niche financing the construction and renovation of sports stadia are making a push into Europe, signing a major deal with English Premier League soccer club Tottenham Hotspur last month.