Soccer-Kewell takes charge at Crawley Town
May 23 Harry Kewell has his sights set on coaching his former Premier League club Liverpool - but is starting out three flights lower at League Two side Crawley Town.
Oct 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the World Cup Qualifying European Group F matches on Tuesday Tuesday, October 11 Lithuania 2 Malta 0 Slovakia 3 Scotland 0 Slovenia 0 England 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 England 3 2 1 0 3 0 7 ------------------------- 2 Lithuania 3 1 2 0 5 3 5 3 Slovenia 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 4 Scotland 3 1 1 1 6 5 4 5 Slovakia 3 1 0 2 3 2 3 6 Malta 3 0 0 3 1 9 0 1: Final tournament
HONG KONG, May 23 Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian distanced themselves on Tuesday from a move for Chelsea striker Diego Costa when the league's transfer window opens next month.