Soccer-Kewell takes charge at Crawley Town
May 23 Harry Kewell has his sights set on coaching his former Premier League club Liverpool - but is starting out three flights lower at League Two side Crawley Town.
Oct 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the World Cup Qualifying European Group C matches on Tuesday Tuesday, October 11 Czech Republic 0 Azerbaijan 0 Germany 2 Northern Ireland 0 Norway 4 San Marino 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Germany 3 3 0 0 8 0 9 ------------------------- 2 Azerbaijan 3 2 1 0 2 0 7 3 Northern Ireland 3 1 1 1 4 2 4 4 Norway 3 1 0 2 4 5 3 5 Czech Republic 3 0 2 1 0 3 2 6 San Marino 3 0 0 3 1 9 0 1: Final tournament
HONG KONG, May 23 Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian distanced themselves on Tuesday from a move for Chelsea striker Diego Costa when the league's transfer window opens next month.