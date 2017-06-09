Soccer-Egypt forward Salah joins Liverpool
LONDON, June 22 Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah has completed his move to Liverpool from AS Roma, the Premier league club said on Thursday.
June 9 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the World Cup Qualifying European matches on Friday Friday, June 9 Netherlands 5 Arjen Robben 21, Wesley Sneijder 34, Georginio Wijnaldum 62, Quincy Promes 70, Vincent Janssen 84pen Luxembourg 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 41,300 - - - Sweden 2 Jimmy Durmaz 43, Ola Toivonen 90+3 France 1 Olivier Giroud 37 Halftime: 1-1; - - - Belarus 2 Mikhail Sivakov 33pen, Pavel Savitski 80 Bulgaria 1 Georgi Kostadinov 90+1 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 6,500 - - - Faroe Islands 0 Switzerland 2 Granit Xhaka 36, Xherdan Shaqiri 59 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 4,594 - - - Latvia 0 Portugal 3 Cristiano Ronaldo 41,63, Andre Silva 67 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 8,087 - - - Andorra 1 Marc Rebes 26 Hungary 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 2,400 - - - Bosnia 0 Greece 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 11,000 - - - Estonia 0 Red Card: Artjom Dmitrijev 44 Belgium 2 Dries Mertens 31, Nacer Chadli 86 Halftime: 0-1; - - - Gibraltar 1 Anthony Hernandez 30 Cyprus 2 Roy Chipolina 10og, Pieros Sotiriou 87 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 488 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, June 10 Azerbaijan v Northern Ireland (1600) Germany v San Marino (1845) Norway v Czech Republic (1845) Kazakhstan v Denmark (1600) Montenegro v Armenia (1845) Poland v Romania (1845) Scotland v England (1600) Slovenia v Malta (1600) Lithuania v Slovakia (1845) Sunday, June 11 Moldova v Georgia (1600) Ireland v Austria (1600) Serbia v Wales (1845) Macedonia v Spain (1845) Israel v Albania (1845) Italy v Liechtenstein (1845) Finland v Ukraine (1600) Iceland v Croatia (1845) Kosovo v Turkey (1845)
LONDON, June 22 (Reuters/IFR) - U.S. banks that have carved out a lucrative niche financing the construction and renovation of sports stadia are making a push into Europe, signing a major deal with English Premier League soccer club Tottenham Hotspur last month.