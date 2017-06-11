Soccer-Egypt forward Salah joins Liverpool
LONDON, June 22 Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah has completed his move to Liverpool from AS Roma, the Premier league club said on Thursday.
June 11 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the World Cup Qualifying European matches on Sunday Sunday, June 11 Serbia 1 Aleksandar Mitrovic 73 Wales 1 Aaron Ramsey 35pen Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 45,000 - - - Israel 0 Albania 3 Armando Sadiku 22,44, Ledian Memushaj 71 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 15,150 - - - Italy 5 Lorenzo Insigne 35, Andrea Belotti 52, Eder 75, Federico Bernardeschi 83, Manolo Gabbiadini 90+1 Liechtenstein 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 21,000 - - - Macedonia 1 Stefan Ristovski 66 Spain 2 David Silva 15, Diego Costa 27 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 24,000 - - - Iceland 1 Hoerdur Magnusson 90 Croatia 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 9,775 - - - Kosovo 1 Amir Rrahmani 22 Red Card: Bernard Berisha 84 Turkey 4 Volkan Sen 7, Cengiz Under 31, Burak Yilmaz 61, Ozan Tufan 82 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 3,860 - - - Ireland 1 Jonathan Walters 85 Austria 1 Martin Hinteregger 31 Halftime: 0-1; - - - Moldova 2 Radu Ginsari 15, Alexandru Dedov 36 Georgia 2 Giorgi Merebashvili 65, Valeri Qazaishvili 70 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 4,803 - - - Finland 1 Joel Pohjanpalo 73 Ukraine 2 Yevhen Konoplyanka 51, Artem Besedin 75 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 8,723 - - - Saturday, June 10 Germany 7 Julian Draxler 11, Sandro Wagner 16,29,85, Amin Younes 38, Shkodran Mustafi 47, Julian Brandt 72 San Marino 0 Halftime: 4-0;Attendance: 32,467 - - - Norway 1 Alexander Soderlund 55pen Czech Republic 1 Theodor Gebre Selassie 36 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 12,179 - - - Montenegro 4 Fatos Beciraj 2, Stevan Jovetic 28,54,82 Armenia 1 Ruslan Koryan 89 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 7,161 - - - Poland 3 Robert Lewandowski 29pen,57,62pen Romania 1 Bogdan Stancu 77 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 57,128 - - - Lithuania 1 Arvydas Novikovas 90+3 Slovakia 2 Vladimir Weiss 32, Marek Hamsik 58 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 4,700 - - - Azerbaijan 0 Northern Ireland 1 Stuart Dallas 90+2 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 28,500 - - - Kazakhstan 1 Islambek Kuat 76 Red Card: Baurzhan Islamhan 43 Denmark 3 Nicolai Jorgensen 27, Christian Eriksen 51pen, Kasper Dolberg 81 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 19,065 - - - Slovenia 2 Josip Ilicic 45+2, Milivoje Novakovic 84 Malta 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 7,839 - - - Scotland 2 Leigh Griffiths 87,90 England 2 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 70, Harry Kane 90+3 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 48,520 - - - Friday, June 9 Netherlands 5 Arjen Robben 21, Wesley Sneijder 34, Georginio Wijnaldum 62, Quincy Promes 70, Vincent Janssen 84pen Luxembourg 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 41,300 - - - Sweden 2 Jimmy Durmaz 43, Ola Toivonen 90+3 France 1 Olivier Giroud 37 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 48,783 - - - Belarus 2 Mikhail Sivakov 33pen, Pavel Savitski 80 Bulgaria 1 Georgi Kostadinov 90+1 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 6,150 - - - Faroe Islands 0 Switzerland 2 Granit Xhaka 36, Xherdan Shaqiri 59 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 4,594 - - - Latvia 0 Portugal 3 Cristiano Ronaldo 41,63, Andre Silva 67 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 8,087 - - - Andorra 1 Marc Rebes 26 Hungary 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 2,400 - - - Bosnia 0 Greece 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 11,000 - - - Estonia 0 Red Card: Artjom Dmitrijev 44 Belgium 2 Dries Mertens 31, Nacer Chadli 86 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 10,340 - - - Gibraltar 1 Anthony Hernandez 30 Cyprus 2 Roy Chipolina 10og, Pieros Sotiriou 87 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 488 - - -
LONDON, June 22 (Reuters/IFR) - U.S. banks that have carved out a lucrative niche financing the construction and renovation of sports stadia are making a push into Europe, signing a major deal with English Premier League soccer club Tottenham Hotspur last month.