Soccer-Portuguese midfielder Silva joins Manchester City
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
March 24 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the World Cup Qualifying European matches on Friday Friday, March 24 Austria 2 Marcel Sabitzer 75, Martin Harnik 90 Moldova 0 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Ireland 0 Wales 0 Red Card: Neil Taylor 69 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Liechtenstein 0 Macedonia 3 Boban Nikolov 43, Ilja Nestorovski 68,73 Missed penalty: Ilja Nestorovski 90 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 4,517 - - - Italy 2 Daniele De Rossi 12pen, Ciro Immobile 71 Albania 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 33,136 - - - Spain 4 David Silva 13, Vitolo 45+1, Diego Costa 51, Isco 88 Israel 1 Lior Refaelov 76 Halftime: 2-0; - - - Croatia 1 Nikola Kalinic 38 Ukraine 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 28,000 - - - Kosovo 1 Atdhe Nuhiu 52 Iceland 2 Bjorn Bergmann Sigurdarson 25, Gylfi Sigurdsson 35pen Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 9,000 - - - Georgia 1 Nika Kacharava 6 Serbia 3 Dusan Tadic 45pen, Aleksandar Mitrovic 64, Mijat Gacinovic 86 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 50,000 - - - Turkey 2 Cenk Tosun 9,13 Finland 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 32,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 25 Sweden v Belarus (1700) Bulgaria v Netherlands (1945) Luxembourg v France (1945) Andorra v Faroe Islands (1700) Switzerland v Latvia (1700) Portugal v Hungary (1945) Bosnia v Gibraltar (1700) Cyprus v Estonia (1700) Belgium v Greece (1945) Sunday, March 26 Azerbaijan v Germany (1600) San Marino v Czech Republic (1600) Northern Ireland v Norway (1845) Armenia v Kazakhstan (1600) Montenegro v Poland (1845) Romania v Denmark (1845) England v Lithuania (1600) Malta v Slovakia (1845) Scotland v Slovenia (1845)
HONG KONG, May 26 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was unconcerned over speculation Eric Dier and Kyle Walker are due to move away from the London club in the upcoming summer transfer window.