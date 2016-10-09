Soccer-Conte backs Cahill to succeed Terry as Chelsea captain
May 19 Chelsea defender Gary Cahill is in line to succeed John Terry as captain of the Premier League champions next season, manager Antonio Conte said on Friday.
Oct 9 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the World Cup Qualifying European matches on Sunday Sunday, October 9 Moldova 1 Igor Bugaiov 45+1 Ireland 3 Shane Long 2, James McClean 69,76 Halftime: 1-1; - - - Albania 0 Spain 2 Diego Costa 55, Nolito 63 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 15,900 - - - Macedonia 2 Ilja Nestorovski 57, Ferhan Hasani 59 Italy 3 Andrea Belotti 24, Ciro Immobile 75,90+2 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 27,000 - - - Iceland 2 OEmer Toprak 42og, Alfred Finnbogason 44 Turkey 0 Halftime: 2-0; - - - Wales 1 Gareth Bale 10 Georgia 1 Tornike Okriashvili 57 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 32,652 - - - Israel 2 Tomer Hemed 4,16 Liechtenstein 1 Maximilian Goeppel 49 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 9,000 - - - Finland 0 Croatia 1 Mario Mandzukic 18 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 15,567 - - - Ukraine 3 Artem Kravets 31, Andriy Yarmolenko 81, Ruslan Rotan 87 Kosovo 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 1,000 - - - Saturday, October 8 Germany 3 Thomas Mueller 13,65, Toni Kroos 49 Czech Republic 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 51,299 - - - Northern Ireland 4 Steven Davis 26pen, Kyle Lafferty 79,90+4, Jamie Ward 85 San Marino 0 Red Card: Mirko Palazzi 49 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 18,234 - - - Poland 3 Robert Lewandowski 20,36pen,47 Denmark 2 Kamil Glik 49og, Yussuf Poulsen 69 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 56,811 - - - Scotland 1 James McArthur 89 Lithuania 1 Fiodor Cernych 59 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 35,966 - - - Slovenia 1 Rok Kronaveter 74 Slovakia 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,492 - - - Azerbaijan 1 Maksim Medvedev 11 Norway 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 45,000 - - - Armenia 0 Red Card: Gor Malakyan 3 Romania 5 Bogdan Stancu 4pen, Adrian Popa 10, Razvan Marin 12, Nicolae Stanciu 29, Alexandru Chipciu 59 Halftime: 0-4;Attendance: 5,500 - - - Montenegro 5 Zarko Tomasevic 24, Nikola Vukcevic 59, Stevan Jovetic 64, Fatos Beciraj 73, Stefan Savic 78 Kazakhstan 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 8,517 - - - England 2 Daniel Sturridge 29, Dele Alli 38 Malta 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 81,781 - - - Friday, October 7 France 4 Kevin Gameiro 23,59, Dimitri Payet 26, Antoine Griezmann 38 Bulgaria 1 Mihail Aleksandrov 6pen Halftime: 3-1;Attendance: 70,000 - - - Luxembourg 0 Red Card: Kevin Malget 82 Sweden 1 Mikael Lustig 58 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 5,057 - - - Netherlands 4 Quincy Promes 15,31, Davy Klaassen 55, Vincent Janssen 64 Belarus 1 Aleksey Rios 47 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 41,200 - - - Hungary 2 Adam Szalai 53,71 Switzerland 3 Haris Seferovic 51, Ricardo Rodriguez 67, Valentin Stocker 89 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 22,000 - - - Latvia 0 Faroe Islands 2 Sonni Nattestad 19, Johan Simun Edmundsson 70 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 4,823 - - - Portugal 6 Cristiano Ronaldo 2,4,47,68, Joao Cancelo 44, Andre Silva 86 Andorra 0 Red Card: Jordi Rubio 62, Marc Rebes 70 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 25,120 - - - Belgium 4 Emir Spahic 26og, Eden Hazard 28, Toby Alderweireld 60, Romelu Lukaku 79 Bosnia 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 45,000 - - - Greece 2 Kostantinos Mitroglou 12, Petros Mantalos 42 Cyprus 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 16,512 - - - Estonia 4 Mattias Kaeit 47,70, Konstantin Vassiljev 52, Sergei Mosnikov 88 Gibraltar 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 4,678 - - - Still being played (GMT): Sunday, October 9 Serbia v Austria (1845) Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 10 Belarus v Luxembourg (1845) Netherlands v France (1845) Sweden v Bulgaria (1845) Andorra v Switzerland (1845) Faroe Islands v Portugal (1845) Latvia v Hungary (1845) Bosnia v Cyprus (1845) Estonia v Greece (1845) Gibraltar v Belgium (1845)
May 19 Everton are setting their sights on transfer window targets as they gear up to meet the demands of European football next season, manager Ronald Koeman said on Friday.