Soccer-Kewell takes charge at Crawley Town
May 23 Harry Kewell has his sights set on coaching his former Premier League club Liverpool - but is starting out three flights lower at League Two side Crawley Town.
Oct 11 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the World Cup Qualifying European matches on Tuesday Tuesday, October 11 Czech Republic 0 Azerbaijan 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 12,148 - - - Germany 2 Julian Draxler 13, Sami Khedira 17 Northern Ireland 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 42,135 - - - Norway 4 Davide Simoncini 11og, Adama Diomande 77, Martin Samuelsen 82, Joshua King 83 San Marino 1 Mattia Stefanelli 54 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 8,298 - - - Denmark 0 Montenegro 1 Fatos Beciraj 32 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,582 - - - Poland 2 Hrayr Mkoyan 48og, Robert Lewandowski 90+5 Armenia 1 Marcos Pizzelli 50 Red Card: Gael Andonian 30 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 44,786 - - - Lithuania 2 Fiodor Cernych 76, Arvydas Novikovas 84pen Malta 0 Red Card: Jonathan Caruana 82 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 5,067 - - - Slovakia 3 Robert Mak 18,56, Adam Nemec 68 Scotland 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 11,098 - - - Slovenia 0 England 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 13,274 - - - Kazakhstan 0 Romania 0 Halftime: 0-0; - - -
May 23 Harry Kewell has his sights set on coaching his former Premier League club Liverpool - but is starting out three flights lower at League Two side Crawley Town.
HONG KONG, May 23 Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian distanced themselves on Tuesday from a move for Chelsea striker Diego Costa when the league's transfer window opens next month.