LONDON, March 19 Reuters will be running the following stories to mark Arsene Wenger's 1,000th match as Arsenal manager on Saturday.

The package will move at 1500 GMT/11:AM ET on Thursday.

Profile/Newsmaker on Wenger the man. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/WENGER-PROFILE)

Factbox (personal details, career achievements, trophies, including finishing league table positions for each season). (SOCCER-ENGLAND/WENGER (FACTBOX))

What they said/say about him (selection of quotes from over the years). (SOCCER-ENGLAND/WENGER-COMMENTS)

Wenger's place in the pantheon of Arsenal managers - how does he stack up against the likes of Herbert Chapman and Bertie Mee. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/WENGER-STANDING)

Wenger's dealings in the transfer market, focused on his philosophy. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/WENGER-TRANSFERS)

Factbox - Wenger's five best and five worst buys. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/WENGER-SIGNINGS)

Highs and lows of his career - the top five and bottom five matches of his 999. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/WENGER-HIGHSLOWS)

List of longest-serving top-flight managers and where he stands. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/WENGER-LONGEVITY (FACTBOX)

Wenger and 21st century management, looking at his mould-breaking methods and prudence in the transfer market along with his acumen on the training ground. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/WENGER-STYLE)

We will also run an interview with former Arsenal vice chairman David Dein on Friday.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)