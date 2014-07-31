LONDON West Ham United midfielder Ravel Morrison has been charged with assaulting two women outside a bar in Manchester, police said on Thursday.

Morrison, 21, whose future at the Premier League club is currently in doubt, is accused of common assault on the women, aged 19 and 39, during an incident on Saturday night.

He appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court and was remanded in custody until Aug. 7, the BBC reported.

The incident comes as West Ham manager Sam Allardyce is at loggerheads with the east London club's co-owner David Sullivan over the future of the former Manchester United trainee.

Sullivan wants to extend Morrison's contract at Upton Park although Allardyce has said he is open to selling the talented player who has represented England at under-21 level.

He joined Queen's Park Rangers on loan in February after falling out of favour at West Ham after a bright start to the season which had led to observers suggesting he might earn a call-up to the full England side.

